Toyota Yaris discontinued for India product portfolio. Here's why

Toyota Yaris discontinued for India product portfolio. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2021, 12:18 PM IST
Toyota states existing customers of Yaris will continue to receive full service support from the company.
It was only a matter of time before Toyota Yaris was discontinued from the company's model range in India. And the time came on Monday with Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially announcing its decision to axe Yaris.