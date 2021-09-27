Top Sections
Toyota Yaris discontinued for India product portfolio. Here's why

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2021, 12:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota states existing customers of Yaris will continue to receive full service support from the company.

It was only a matter of time before Toyota Yaris was discontinued from the company's model range in India. And the time came on Monday with Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially announcing its decision to axe Yaris.

