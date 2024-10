The new Festival Limited Edition brings accessory packages to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be available with both Neo and Hybrid powertra

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition has been launched in India bringing special upgrades to the compact SUV right in time for the festive season. Available in both Hybrid and Neo Drive powertrains in the top 2 variants G and V, the Festive Limited Edition offers a complimentary package worth ₹50,817 for a limited time across all Toyota authorised dealerships.