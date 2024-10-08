Maharashtra govt allots 827-acre land for Toyota's hybrid and electric car plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been allotted 827-acre land for the car manufacturer's new manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This comes after TKM signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government on July 31 this year to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for electric and hybrid cars with a proposed initial investment of ₹21,000 crore.

After signing the agreement with TKM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Japanese car manufacturer is expected to make four lakh electric and hybrid cars every year at the facility. He also added that this project will revolutionise the automobile sector in India.

Toyota plans to start work on the facility soon. Production of electric and hybrid cars is expected to start from January 2026. A Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) official has told PTI that this project will generate 8,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs. "A greenfield smart industrial city was set up in the joint partnership of the Central and Maharashtra governments through a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) named the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL). The nodes of Shendta and Bidkin are being developed," the official further added. He also said that 827-acre land was allotted today to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited in the Bidkin node of this industrial city.

Toyota pumps in fresh investment to boost its business in India

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a fresh investment of approximately ₹3,300 crores to establish a new third plant at its Bidadi facility. The automaker said that this expansion, aligned with its Make-in-India initiative, will increase TKM's production capacity by 100,000 units annually and create more than 2,000 direct jobs in Karnataka.

With the new plant at Bidadi expected to become operational in 2026, TKM's annual production capacity at the facility will increase to 4.42 lakh units. This follows a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Toyota Group, including TKM and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP), and the Government of Karnataka, which involved an investment of ₹4,100 crores.

