HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maharashtra Govt Allots 827 Acre Land For Toyota's Hybrid And Electric Car Plant

Maharashtra govt allots 827-acre land for Toyota's hybrid and electric car plant

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been allotted 827-acre land for the company's new electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Ch
...
Toyota Motor hybrid cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been allotted 827-acre land for the company's new electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (REUTERS)
Toyota Motor hybrid cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been allotted 827-acre land for the company's new electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been allotted 827-acre land for the car manufacturer's new manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This comes after TKM signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government on July 31 this year to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for electric and hybrid cars with a proposed initial investment of 21,000 crore.

After signing the agreement with TKM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Japanese car manufacturer is expected to make four lakh electric and hybrid cars every year at the facility. He also added that this project will revolutionise the automobile sector in India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 42.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series
Engine Icon2998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 42.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Toyota plans to start work on the facility soon. Production of electric and hybrid cars is expected to start from January 2026. A Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) official has told PTI that this project will generate 8,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs. "A greenfield smart industrial city was set up in the joint partnership of the Central and Maharashtra governments through a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) named the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL). The nodes of Shendta and Bidkin are being developed," the official further added. He also said that 827-acre land was allotted today to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited in the Bidkin node of this industrial city.

Toyota pumps in fresh investment to boost its business in India

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a fresh investment of approximately 3,300 crores to establish a new third plant at its Bidadi facility. The automaker said that this expansion, aligned with its Make-in-India initiative, will increase TKM's production capacity by 100,000 units annually and create more than 2,000 direct jobs in Karnataka.

With the new plant at Bidadi expected to become operational in 2026, TKM's annual production capacity at the facility will increase to 4.42 lakh units. This follows a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Toyota Group, including TKM and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP), and the Government of Karnataka, which involved an investment of 4,100 crores.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.