Toyota reacts to customer data leak report. Read full statement here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported a data breach in its system. The automaker has said in an official statement that the company has been notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of the Japanese auto company's customers on the internet. The company also said that the extent of intrusion is being confirmed.

Toyota also said that it has already notified the issue to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. TKM also said that it would work with its service provider to enhance further the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoiding any inconvenience to the company's customers.

Also Read : How to keep your car safe from fire: Essential tips

While the automaker has accepted the data breach incident, it has not revealed what are the data of the consumers that have been leaked and how it happened. "Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information of some of TKM’s customers on the internet. The extent of intrusion is being confirmed. The competent authority CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been notified. Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers. We sincerely apologise for any concern this may have caused to our customers," the car manufacturer has stated in its official statement.

This comes as the latest cyber attack incident in the Indian auto industry. Just a few days ago in December 2022, Kia India's asocial media accounts were hacked by unknown cyber attackers.

First Published Date: