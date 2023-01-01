HT Auto
Home How-to How To Keep Your Car Safe From Fire: Essential Tips

How to keep your car safe from fire: Essential tips

Since Indian national cricketer Rishabh Pant's car fire incident has come to the fore, automotive safety has again started making headlines. Internal combustion engine-powered vehicles run on combustible fuel, and there are thousands of moving parts that create friction while moving. Apart from that, soaring temperatures during summer too can result in increased thermal activity and lead to a fire. In that process, a fire incident involving a car can occur at any time. However, following a few key steps can prevent the fire.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2023, 17:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Cars catching fire is not a common incident, but not rare as well.
Cars catching fire is not a common incident, but not rare as well.
Cars catching fire is not a common incident, but not rare as well.
Cars catching fire is not a common incident, but not rare as well.

Here are a few essential tips to avoid a fire incident involving your car.

Also Read : Rishabh Pant Accident: 5 ways to avoid sleeping behind the wheel

Service car regularly

Ensure your car is regularly serviced. During servicing at an authorised service workshop, the trained technicians inspect the vehicle for any defects, which may detect any trouble your car is facing, and you may not know. The electrical system inside a vehicle is usually the reason behind many car fires. Regular and proper, timely servicing can prevent the car from catching fire.

Check essentials before ignition

Before you start a car, check the essentials. A fire can be caused by a loose oil lid, a leaking fuel pipe or even a spark from an overheated battery. Hence, it is always suggested to check all the critical systems and components of the vehicle before your start it. This is good practice, and it can save your vehicle from catching fire.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7.53Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.7Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Avoid over-accessorising your car

Most car fires are caused by short circuits. Due to immense heat, wires inside the vehicle melt and snap. Many car owners love to accessorise their vehicles with fancy lights, additional aftermarket audio systems or other electronics. Such accessories put pressure on the car's battery, and this increased load on batteries can result in short circuits.

Use OEM-authorised CNG kits

With the skyrocketing fuel price, consumers are showing greater interest towards converting their vehicles into CNG-powered ones. While there are OEM-fitted CNG vehicles available in the market, the segment is majorly dominated by aftermarket CNG kits. If you plan to install a CNG kit in your car, always opt for OEM-authorised ones. CNG is a highly flammable gas, and the kit must have adequate protection to prevent any leak or fire incident.

Use an authentic mobile charger

Car phone chargers sold by vendors are often a major source of a car fire. Most of these car chargers don't meet the required safety standards. If a charger is left plugged into the socket, it can result in a short circuit, leading to a major fire. Hence, if you plan to buy a car charger, buy it from an authentic good brand and not from some local vendor.

Don't smoke inside a car

You may have a smoking habit, but avoid smoking inside the vehicle, as it could be dangerous. Remember, your car runs on highly combustible fuel, and a tiny spark can result in a life-threatening disaster.

Keep a fire extinguisher

Many modern cars come equipped with a small fire extinguisher inside the cabin. However, if there is not one, you should buy one and keep it inside the cabin within your reach. This can be very handy in case of small fire incidents, which can be extinguished immediately.

How to keep your car safe from fire
Step 1 :

Service car regularly

Step 2 :

Check essentials before ignition

Step 3 :

Avoid over-accessorising your car

Step 4 :

Use OEM-authorised CNG kits

Step 5 :

Use an authentic mobile charger

Step 6 :

Don't smoke inside a car

Step 7 :

Keep a fire extinguisher handy

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2023, 17:04 PM IST
TAGS: automotive safety car safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ather Energy records 389% year-on-year growth at 9,187 units in December
Ather Energy records 389% year-on-year growth at 9,187 units in December
How to keep your car safe from fire: Essential tips
How to keep your car safe from fire: Essential tips
Everything you need to know about Dakar Rally 2023
Everything you need to know about Dakar Rally 2023
Skoda Auto registers 125% growth in 2022, making it its ‘biggest year’ in India
Skoda Auto registers 125% growth in 2022, making it its ‘biggest year’ in India
Tata Motors records 13.9% sales growth in December
Tata Motors records 13.9% sales growth in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city