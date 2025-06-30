Toyota Innova Hycross gets 5 star BNCAP rating, first MPV in India to achieve this

The Toyota Innova Hycross has officially received a five- star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). With this result, the Hycross becomes the first MPV in India to be rated by BNCAP and the first Toyota model to be crash tested under the newly introduced Indian safety evaluation programme.

The Innova Hycross received an overall score of 30.47 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, which rated it at the maximum 5-star rating. To note, the test ratings are all applicable to all the variants of Hycross, such as the GX 8-seater petrol and VX and ZX hybrids.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Hycross scored 14.47 out of 16 with most body regions rated ‘good’ for protection. The chest region for both the driver and front passenger and the driver’s left tibia were rated ‘adequate’, while the remainder of the body regions performed well.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the MPV aced the evaluation with a perfect 16 out of 16 and ‘good’ ratings across the board. It also passed the side pole impact test with an ‘Ok’ rating.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Child safety

The Hycross also stood out in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, scoring 45 out of 49 points and earning another five-star rating. The MPV was awarded full marks in the dynamic crash test (24/24) and the CRS (Child Restraint System) installation score (12/12). It earned 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle assessment section.

The test used dummies representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child, both secured using ISOFIX-compatible Toyota MIDI i-Size seats in rear-facing orientation.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Safety features

Toyota has equipped the Innova Hycross with a comprehensive list of safety features as standard across the range. These include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders, and hill-start assist.

The top-spec ZX(O) variant also comes equipped with ADAS features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

