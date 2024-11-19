HT Auto
Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV waiting period reduced to 8 months

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM
  • Earlier, the Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV had a waiting period of close to one year.
toyota innova hycross hybrid
The Innova HyCross MPV with hybrid powertrain has the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars in India. The waiting period on the three-row MPV has been reduced to eight month in November 2024.
The Innova HyCross MPV with hybrid powertrain has the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars in India. The waiting period on the three-row MPV has been reduced to eight month in November 2024.

If you are planning to buy a Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV, this could be the best time to purchase one as the carmaker has reduced waiting period on the three-row vehicle from this month. The Innova HyCross, which has the highest demand among all Toyota cars on offer including the MPV's petrol-only version, has witnessed waiting period of up to 12 months in recent times. Some of its top-end variants were pulled out of booking process due to high demand not so long ago. However, the carmaker has finally been able to meet demand for the MPV to an extent.

Toyota Motor had launched the Innova HyCross MPV in India back in late 2022 as one of its models with strong hybrid powertrain offering not only alternative fuel but also higher fuel efficiency. The MPV is starkly different from the popular Innova Crysta, on which the MPV is based on, in terms of design and features. The price of the petrol-only HyCross starts from 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of the hybrid variants start from 25.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in the segment, the only other MPV to offer strong hybrid technology.

Also Read : New Toyota Camry India launch on December 11, likely to be assembled locally

Toyota Innova HyCross: Waiting period

The waiting period on the Innova HyCross hybrid MPV has now been reduced to just eight months. The delivery of the MPV could vary depending on dealers and location of booking. One can also choose to drive home the petrol-only variant of the MPV within six months of booking. Despite the reduced waiting period, the Innova HyCross hybrid MPV remains Toyota's only car other then the high-end Vellfire with waiting period six months or more.

Also watch BYD eMax 7 review: Is this the electric Innova India needed?

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV: Variants

The Innova Hycross MPV is available in overall 10 variants which are split into the petrol-only and strong hybrid versions. The MPV is offered with both six and seven-seater options. The price of the top-end ZX(O) hybrid variant of the Innova HyCross goes up to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Toyota announces Hyryder, Taisor and Glanza year-end discounts and special editions

Toyota Innova HyCross: Features, engine, mileage

The Innova HyCross comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is paired with both manual and CVT transmission units. It can generate between 173 bhp and 184 bhp of power, depending on variant. While the petrol-only Innova HyCross claims mileage of 16.13 kmpl, the hybrid versions boast of 23.24 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Toyota loaded the Innova HyCross MPV with several modern features including a panoramic sunroof, ADAS technology, ventilated front seats, captain seats in second row, 3600-degree camera and more.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM IST

