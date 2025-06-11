Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores 5 star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

The fourth gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the first sedan from the carmaker to achieve five star safety rating from Bharat NCAP both for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Interestingly, the Dzire was amongst the first cars from Maruti Suzuki India to be tested under BNCAP. The sub compact sedan scored 29.46 points out of 32 in adult protection while for child protection the sedan scored 41.57 points out of 49.

The fourth gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire had also scored five star saftey rating in Global NCAP earlier in 2024.

Interestingly, the fourth gen Maruti Dzire had also scored five star safety rating in Global NCAP earlier in November 2024, making it the first Maruti Suzuki product to achieve the feat. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Dzire scored an impressive 14.17 out of 16.00, while it earned 15.29 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.

The compact sedan secured a dynamic score of 23.57 out of a maximum 24.00. Additionally, it achieved a perfect 12.00 out of 12.00 in Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. The Dzire also received a vehicle assessment score of 6.00 out of 13.00, which evaluates safety assist features.

In terms of safety equipment, the tested Dzire was well-equipped with frontal airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, and load limiters as standard. It also included a knee airbag and side head curtain airbags, along with thorax and head airbags for enhanced side impact protection. Side chest airbags and pelvis airbags were marked as not available. For child safety, along with ISOFIX anchors, features like integrated CRS and an airbag cut-off switch were offered as standard, though some advanced child safety options were missing.

In the realm of safety assist technologies, the Dzire was equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and other systems complying with UN GTR No.8 / UNECE R140 / AIS-133, all available as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Safety features

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire significantly improves the occupant protection level. Alongside scoring five star safety rating in BNCAP, it had scored a five-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score the top rating.

The new Dzire comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensor, and Hill Hold Assist among other features that are available as standard fitment. Optional features include the 360-degree surround view camera, which is another key addition to the Dzire.

