Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

The new Toyota Hilux will use the same underpinnings as the much popular Fortuner SUV in India.Hilux will be the first model in the lifestyle pick-up segment to be launched by Toyota in India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 12:54 PM
The latest Toyota Hilux offered in global markets gets a number of key performance and comfort feature upgrades.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to announce the launch of the new Hilux pick-up truck in the Indian market on Thursday. This will be the first model in the lifestyle pick-up segment to be launched by the Japanese automaker in India. 

The new Toyota Hilux will use the same underpinnings as the much popular Fortuner SUV in India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new pick-up truck is also expected to borrow elements from the facelifted Fortuner SUV which was introduced earlier in 2021. 

(Also Read: Toyota cuts back February production plan by 20% amid chip crisis)

On the outside, Hilux will use a dominating front fascia with muscular bumper. Its hexagonal-shaped grille will feature thick chrome borders, and down below silver colour skid plate will further contribute to its brawny appeal. There will also be LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs to further add a modern touch. The profile will highlighted by its double-cab body style, vertically stacked tail lamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

On the inside, expect the Hilux to feature a very Fortuner-inspired cabin space. The same was also recently teased in a short promotional video (above) of the vehicle. Thus expect the Hilux to come forward with features such as climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, and a driver armrest with storage.

Under the hood, expect the new pick-up to source power from a 2.8-litre diesel engine. This engine will work along with optional manual and automatic transmissions, there will be also be an all-wheel-drive option. 

Expected price:

The starting price tag of the new Toyota Hilux is likely to be kept from 28 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the likes of  the Isuzu V-Cross which has a starting price of 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota Hilux 2022 Toyota Hilux Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Related Stories
Toyota Hilux pickup truck confirmed for India launch on January 20. Watch teaser
14 Jan 2022
Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki in announcing another price hike
18 Jan 2022
2022 Honda CB300R launches in India, available in premium BigWing outlets
12 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3 to launch in India on January 20, bookings open
17 Jan 2022
Tata Motors to launch its CNG range tomorrow: Details here
18 Jan 2022
Toyota cuts back February production plan by 20% amid chip crisis
18 Jan 2022
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
14 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS