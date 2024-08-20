HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Fortuner And Hilux Now Get A Bulletproof Version In Brazil

Toyota Fortuner and Hilux now get a bulletproof version in Brazil

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 19:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Brazil is offering armoured versions of the Fortuner, Hilux, Corolla and Corolla Cross to customers who want an added layer of protection.
Toyota Fortuner Hilux Armoured Brazil
Toyota Brazil has partnered with local armoured vehicle experts to offer the option at a dealer level,
Toyota Fortuner Hilux Armoured Brazil
Toyota Brazil has partnered with local armoured vehicle experts to offer the option at a dealer level,

While their cars are often considered bulletproof the world over due to their top-notch reliability levels, Toyota will now sell you an actual bulletproof vehicle as a dealer option. Toyota Brazil is offering armoured versions of the Fortuner, Hilux, Corolla and Corolla Cross to customers who want an added layer of protection. The company has set up a dedicated page on its website that details the armoured vehicle services that are an optional extra for new car buyers.

According to Toyota Brazil’s website, the company has partnered with local vehicle armouring companies including Avallon, Carbon, Evolution Blindagens, and Parvi Blindados. Prospective customers can have their vehicles upgraded to armoured ones with both new and pre-owned examples as long as they are not older than 2020.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Ux (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : BMW i7 Protection is a fortress on wheels. What makes it so safe?.)

Toyota Fortuner
The armoured Fortuner and Hilux will come with reinforced bodywork and thicker windows
Toyota Fortuner
The armoured Fortuner and Hilux will come with reinforced bodywork and thicker windows

As part of the armouring process, the experts will reinforce the bodywork on the Toyota Fortuner, Hilux, and Corolla siblings with specialised compounds. They will also install thicker windows that will be able to withstand the attack from small firearms as well as from bats or metal pipes. The company has not revealed the cost of upgrading the standard vehicle to an armoured one but the armour installation companies are providing a five-year warranty on its services. Furthermore, the materials have a five to 10-year warranty, depending on the specific components.

While the news may certainly seem amusing and even aspirational for some, it also highlights the high crime rate in Brazil, prompting the carmaker to offer armoured vehicles to the masses. This has fuelled the need for armoured vehicles for owners to protect themselves from notorious elements.

Toyota Hilux
The high crime rate in Brazil has prompted Toyota to offer armoured vehicle services at the dealership itself
Toyota Hilux
The high crime rate in Brazil has prompted Toyota to offer armoured vehicle services at the dealership itself

Armoured vehicles aren’t exactly new and several automakers do provide an in-house option. This is especially true with Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, with several of its armoured cars being used by state heads worldwide. Most of these armoured vehicles are based on the flagship S-Class, 7 Series and A8 sedans and come with VR7 Level protection.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 19:55 PM IST
TAGS: Fortuner Hilux

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.