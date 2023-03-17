Toyota Hilux prices revised, base variant now more affordable by 3.6 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices on the Hilux pick-up and the range now starts at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Toyota Hilux arrived in India last year priced at ₹33.99 lakh and the latest revision makes it about ₹3.6 lakh cheaper than before. That said, the price drop is only on the base variant, whereas the top-spec High variants have seen a price hike.
The Toyota Hilux High manual is now more expensive by ₹1.35 lakh and is now priced at ₹37.15 lakh, while the Hilux High AT is pricier by ₹1.10 lakh and can be had for ₹37.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings for the second batch of the Hilux began in India earlier this year, albeit at the older prices.
The Toyota Hilux is one of the most dependable pick-up trucks on sale globally and holds a strong name for reliability. The model is underpinned by the tough IMV ladder-on-frame chassis that also underpins the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Power comes from the familiar 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 201 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque on the 6-speed manual, which ups to 500 Nm on the 6-speed automatic version. The Hilux gets 4x4 as standard, along with a low-range gearbox, front and rear electronic differential locks, an approach angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees, and a water wading depth of 700 mm.
On the feature front, the Toyota Hilux gets LED headlamps with DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstered seats, rear parking sensors, tyre angle monitor, traction control, seven airbags. Toyota offers a 3-year/100,000 km warranty on the Hilux as standard.
The Hilux directly competes with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the segment. We recently drove the Toyota Hilux in India and will be dropping a complete review soon. Do watch out.