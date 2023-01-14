Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased

Toyota India has showcased its utility prowess at the Auto Expo 2023 with the Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept. Based on the standard Hilux pick-up, the Extreme Off-Road concept amplifies the monstrous capabilities, transforming the model into an extremely capable off-road machine. It’s one of the major highlights at the Toyota pavilion.

The Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept opens room for practically every inch of modification possible. The concept uses a six-inch lift kit to improve the ground clearance, while there’s a long-travel, purpose-built, off-road suspension with specially designed control arms. The pick-up drives on massive 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T off-road tyres with a set of spare wheels packed in the flat-bed.

The Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept gets purpose-built bumpers with auxiliary lights, snorkel, roof rack and more

The Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept also gets more capability with a custom-built off-road bumper that incorporates auxiliary LED lights and a winch. There’s also a snorkel, bash plate and a roof rack with jerry cans that incorporates another set of auxiliary LED lights. The rear stays largely familiar barring the off-road specific bumper and a two hitch in place.

The Toyota Hilux is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis, while power on the stock version comes from the 2.8-litre diesel engine tuned for 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. India only gets the automatic though. There’s also an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, active traction control, four-wheel drive, downhill assist control and more. On the stock version, the Hilux off-roader has an approach angle of 29 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and a water wading depth of 700 mm.

The Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept gets a 6-inch lift kit along with massive 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T off-road tyres

The Toyota pavilion is one of the biggest this year at the Auto Expo 2023 and has a variety of cars from hybrids, electric, hydrogen to flex-fuels. Toyota has also showcased the new generation Land Cruiser, Mirai, Corolla flex-fuel, bZ4x electric SUV, and more.

