Toyota Hilux pickup truck is available for booking again. Details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced that it has reopened bookings for the Hilux pickup truck. Available in three variants, the pickup truck is available in India at a price range of ₹33.99 lakh and ₹36.80 lakh (ex-showroom); the Toyota Hilux claims to have received an overwhelming response from consumers. Owing to the high demand, the automaker temporarily halted bookings for the vehicle after the pickup truck was launched in India last year. TKM has said that the Hilux is available for booking through its website and at the dealerships.

Toyota Hilux is available in India in a double cab configuration, and it comes as a lifestyle pickup truck in the country. The Toyota Hilux is based on the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner SUV. However, despite sharing the IMV-2 architecture that underpins the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Hilux is 530 mm longer and has a 340 mm longer wheelbase than Fortuner.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Specification comparison

The mighty pickup truck draws energy from a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and is available in six-speed automatic and manual gearbox options. All three variants of the Toyota Hilux come equipped with 4x4 drivetrains along with many segment-leading features like multiple drive modes - Power and Eco. Besides that, it also comes with a tyre angle monitoring system and front parking sensors.

The Hilux gets features like LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and a chunky front fascia with a beefy bumper. It gets a chrome embellished front grille, flared black bumpers, chrome garnished door handles etc. Inside the cabin, it gets leather seats, dual-zone fully automatic temperature control, smart entry and auto headlamps. A large tablet-style eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity provides entertainment and seamless connectivity technology to the vehicle's cabin.

On the safety front as well, the Toyota Hilux comes equipped with a host of features like seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC) and a host of electronic systems to keep vehicle control under adverse weather and road conditions.

First Published Date: