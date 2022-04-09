HT Auto
Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Specification comparison

Toyota Hilux gets a larger and more powerful engine than its closest rival in India Isuzu V-Cross.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched its Hilux lifestyle pickup truck in India. The Japanese car brand aims to create a niche in the Indian auto market for itself with the Hilux.

(Also Read: Toyota Hilux pick-up makes India debut, launch in March)

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck will have a direct rival in form of the Isuzu V-Cross upon launch in March. The premium pickup truck has already sold more than 20 million units in over 180 countries since its introduction back in 1968.

(In pics: Toyota Hilux pickup all set for March launch in India, bookings open)

This also comes to India at a time when pickup trucks are revitalising their appeal around the world. Several major automakers are even introducing electric variants of their famous pickups.

Before the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross lock horns with each other in India, here is a specification comparison of the two models.

ModelToyota HiluxIsuzu V-Cross
Price (ex-showroom) 33.99 lakh 18.98 lakh - 25.49 lakh

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Price

Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced at around 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rival Isuzu V-Cross recently had a price hike. The pickup truck now comes priced between 18.98 lakh and 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants.

ModelToyota HiluxIsuzu V-Cross
Colours

Emotional Red

Gray Metallic

White Pearl CS

Silver Metallic

Super White.

Nautilus Blue

Red Spinal Mica

Silky White Pearl

Sapphire Blue Mica

Galena Grey

Silver Metallic

Black Mica

White Solid.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Colours

Toyota Hilux is available in five single-tone paint shades in India. These are - Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic and Super White.

Isuzu V-Cross is available in eight different colour options. These are - Nautilus Blue, Red Spinal Mica, Silky White Pearl, Sapphire Blue Mica, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, Black Mica, White Solid.

SpecificationsToyota HiluxIsuzu V-Cross
Length5,325 mm5,295 mm
Width1,855 mm1,860 mm
Height1,815 mm1,840 mm
Wheelbase3,085 mm3,095 mm
Ground clearance279 mm225 mm

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Dimension

Toyota Hilux is a barge of a vehicle with 5,325 mm of length, 1,855 mm of width, 1,815 mm of height and with a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. The Hilux has 279 mm of ground clearance.

The Isuzu V-Cross on the other hand comes measures 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, 1,840 mm in height and 3,095 mm of wheelbase and it also has a ground clearance of 225 mm.

SpecificationsToyota HiluxIsuzu V-Cross
Engine2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel 1.9-litre Ddi four-cylinder turbocharged diesel 
Transmission6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
Maximum power204 hp163 hp
Maximum torque420 Nm360 Nm

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Engine and specification

Under the hood, the Toyota Hilux gets a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that also works in the Toyota Fortuner. The engine is capable of churning out 204 hp of peak power and 420 Nm of maximum torque. Expect the Toyota Hilux to produce similar power and torque outputs. This pickup truck is likely to be available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Isuzu V-Cross gets power from a smaller 1.9-litre Ddi four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The engine is available with the option of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD. The engine is capable of churning out 163 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM IST
