Most affordable Tesla EV become sharper and more stylish with design makeover
The electric compact sedan has become more aerodynamic and gets plenty of updated interior equipments
The new Tesla Model 3 comes slightly longer and shorter than its predecessor, while ground clearance has been reduced a bit
The redesigned LED headlamps and DRLs give the front profile of the new Model 3 a sharp and edgy visual appearance
The prominent C-shaped wraparound LED taillight is one of the key highlights of the new Tesla Model 3
The multi-spoke wheel design is also new, while the new Model 3 gets two colours: Ultra Red and Stealth Gray
Cabin of the EV gets host of new elements including a 15.4-inch digital display with slimmer bezels, rear display and 17 speakers
Powertrain too has been updated for the EV, with the new Model 3 promising range of up to 677 km on a single charge
Deliveries of the EV will commence from late October 2023