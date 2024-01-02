HT Auto
Home Auto News Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins Help Royal Enfield Post 11% Growth

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 12:18 PM
Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the Shotgun 650 soon in the Indian market. The manufacturer reported 11 per cent YTD growth.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Shotgun 650 will be the first launch from Royal Enfield for 2024.
Royal Enfield has announced their sales figures for December 2023. The manufacturer reported a 7 per cent decline in terms of overall MoM sales. They sold 68,400 units in December 2022 and it fell to 63,387 units in December 2023. In terms of YTD, the sales grew from 6,16,370 units in 2021’22 to 6,85,059 units in 2022’23. That is a growth of 11 per cent.

2023 was an important year for Royal Enfield as they launched their new flagship motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650 and the Himalayan 450 which was the most awaited motorcycle to come from the brand's garage. Royal Enfield will kick off 2024 with the launch of the Shotgun 650. It will be the fourth 650 cc motorcycle in the brand's lineup after the Super Meteor, Continental GT and Interceptor.

There are also other motorcycles that Royal Enfield is working on. There is a bobber version of the Classic 350, a 650 cc scrambler and a Classic 650. Apart from this, it is expected that there will also be a few motorcycles based on the new 450 cc platform.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price

Speaking about the performance for the month of December 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “As we approach the end of 2023, we are beyond thrilled with how the year has been for us. We’ve had some spectacular motorcycle launches and the response from global experts and consumers has been nothing short of exceptional. Earlier this month, we debuted the Shotgun 650, a motorcycle that is a bold reinterpretation of custom culture infused with Royal Enfield's DNA and signifies a thrilling new chapter in our design evolution. As we gear up for 2024, I look forward to an even more exciting year ahead lined up with interesting motorcycle launches."

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST
