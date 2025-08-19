Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now

Toyota Glanza , the company’s most affordable model in India has quietly received a price revision following the brand’s decision to make six airbags standard across all variants earlier this year. The update, which initially came without a price hike in July 2025, has now translated into a small upward revision for most trims.

The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025.

With this move, Toyota continues to align the Glanza with rival premium hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 — all of which are aggressively pushing safety and features in a segment that’s seeing renewed customer interest.

New prices after hike

The entry-level E trim now starts at ₹6.99 lakh, up by ₹9,000 from before. The S variant, which forms the bulk of sales, has seen the steepest hike of ₹12,000 across both manual and AMT versions, as well as the CNG option. Meanwhile, the G trim prices are up by ₹8,000. Interestingly, the fully-loaded V variant remains untouched, continuing to retail at ₹9.82 lakh for the MT and ₹9.99 lakh for the AMT.

For the CNG lineup, the S trim now costs ₹8.81 lakh, while the G CNG stands at ₹9.80 lakh. This makes the Glanza one of the few hatchbacks in the country to offer a factory-fitted CNG option with six airbags as standard — a unique combination in its class.

Toyota Glanza: Features

Beyond the price adjustment, Toyota has kept the Glanza unchanged. The hatchback continues to offer a comprehensive list of features, headlined by a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include a head-up display, Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker audio setup, auto climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control and a coloured MID integrated within the analogue instrument cluster.

On the safety front, the Glanza’s kit remains competitive. Standard fitment of six airbags is complemented by electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Toyota Glanza: Specs

Under the hood, Toyota offers the Glanza with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 90 PS and 113 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG version, available only with the manual gearbox, produces 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. While performance figures remain modest, the focus for Toyota is on fuel efficiency and everyday usability.

Outlook

Although the top-end variants continue unchanged in pricing, the hike in entry and mid-level trims could shift value perceptions in a segment where pricing is critical. How this affects the Glanza’s standing against the Baleno, Altroz and i20 will be worth tracking in the coming months.

