Toyota Fortuner surpasses 3 lakh cumulative sales since 2009. Check details

The Toyota Fortuner, one of the best selling SUVs in the D-segment, has surpassed the three lakh cumulative sales mark since its debut. The Fortuner was introduced to the Indian market in 2009. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that built on the solid foundation of Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy – the Fortuner and Legender embodies the core value that define the company's engineering and manufacturing excellence. These principles are central to Toyota’s global reputation for delivering vehicles that not only last but perform consistently and retain their value over time.

The Toyota Fortuner comes priced between ₹ 33.78 lakh and ₹ 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom). the Toyota Fortuner comes available in two different engine options - petrol and diesel.

Earlier in the year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant was launched at a starting price of ₹46.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The new variant sits between theToyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S in the lineup. The new variant the SUV debuts 4X4 capability in the Legender range.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at ₹46.36 lakh. Check details

Toyota Fortuner: Specs

The Toyota Fortuner comes priced between ₹33.78 lakh and ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom). the Toyota Fortuner comes available in two different engine options - petrol and diesel. The diesel motor is a 2.8-litre turbocharged intercooler unit that generates 201 bhp peak power and maximum torque output ranging between 420 Nm and 500 Nm, depending on the transmission choice. Transmission options for the diesel Fortuner include a six-speed manual gearbox with Intelligent Manual Transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. It comes available in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options.

The petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner gets power from a 2.7-litre engine, which pumps out 164 bhp peak power and 245 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol Fortuner comes with a 2WD system.

Also Read : Ranveer Singh drives home a new Toyota Fortuner SUV. Check its price

Toyota Fortuner: Features

The Fortuner features an eight-inch digital infotainment display that allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The petrol versions come with a six-speaker audio system, while the diesel variants are equipped with an eleven-speaker setup from JBL. The SUV includes wireless charging and a cooled upper glovebox.

Additionally, the Fortuner features Connected Car Technology, which includes functionalities such as geo-fencing, real-time vehicle tracking, booking service appointments, and generating diagnostic reports.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: