Toyota Fortuner facelift vs rivals: Price comparison

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has started the new year with a bang as it announced the pricing of the Fortuner facelift as well as the Fortuner Legender. The updated SUV starts from a price tag of ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 2.7l Petrol 4x2 MT variant and extends all the way up to ₹37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec 2.8l Diesel 4x2 AT Legender variant. Here's how the new Fortuner competes against its segment rivals in terms of pricing and placement.

2021 Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender full price list:

2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT – ₹29.98 lakh

2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT – ₹31.57 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹32.48 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹34.84 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹35.14 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹37.43 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Legender – ₹37.58 lakh

Ford Endeavour: ₹29.99 lakh to ₹35.45 lakh

While the Fortuner is the undisputed king of the hill, it faces stiff competition from Ford's flagship SUV in India - Endeavour. The same model is sold in some international markets as the Everest. In the country, it is sold in only a single diesel option and is priced from ₹29,99,000 for the 2.0l Diesel Titanium 4x2 AT variant and goes all the way up to ₹35,45,000 for the 2.0l Diesel Endeavour Sport 4X4 AT variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG Gloster: ₹29.98 lakh to ₹35.58 lakh

After Hector and ZS EV, MG introduced its Gloster SUV in India last year. The Gloster boasts several segment-leading features including massage seat (driver), electronic gear shift with auto park, 12-way power adjustment seat (including 4 lumbar adjustments), driver and co-driver seat heating and more. It is also available in six- and seven-seat formats. Its pricing starts from ₹29.98 lakh for the 7-seat turbo diesel (Super) variant and extends all the way up to ₹35,58,000 for the 6-seat twin-turbo diesel (Savvy) variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Isuzu MU-X: ₹24.83 lakh to 29.31 Lakh

The Isuzu MU-X is offered with a 2,999 cc diesel powertrain and sits slightly lower, in the bracket of ₹24.83 - 29.31 lakh, (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).