HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top 6 Cng Cars In India Under 10 Lakhs

Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs

CNG is more affordable than petrol and diesel. Because of this, people have now started considering CNG cars as their primary vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 15:10 PM
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 

CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the past few years. This is because CNG is more affordable and petrol prices have shot up quite a bit. Because of this, people have started considering alternative fuels such as electric powertrains or CNG. The EVs are not the first choice for most people because of range anxiety and lacking charging infrastructure. This is where the CNG-powered vehicles step in. The CNG coverage is increasing rapidly and even if the car runs out of CNG, the car can still run on regular petrol which is available everywhere.

Here are the top 6 CNG cars that one can buy under 10 lakh:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starting price: 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. 

The Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. The CNG version is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet engine that produces 89 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 77.49 Ps and 98.5 Nm. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 30.90 km/kg. The CNG powertrain is offered only with a manual gearbox and two variants, VXi and ZXi.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata Tiago iCNG

Starting price: 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tiago CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine.
Tata Tiago CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine.
Tata Tiago CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine.
Tata Tiago CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine.

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable CNG vehicle in Tata's portfolio. It uses a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 73 Ps and the torque output is 95 Nm. Tata claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.49 km/kg. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox and is offered in four variants so the buyers could choose from a whole lot of variants. The prices of the Tiago start at 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: EVs outsold CNG vehicles in Delhi this year)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Starting price: 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The CNG-kitted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios runs on a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the 1.2-litre Kappa engine.
The CNG-kitted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios runs on a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the 1.2-litre Kappa engine.
The CNG-kitted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios runs on a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the 1.2-litre Kappa engine.
The CNG-kitted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios runs on a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the 1.2-litre Kappa engine.

Being a Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios comes feature packed. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission and is offered in three variants, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The price of Sportz is 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Asta variant is priced at 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

Starting price: 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best selling compact sedan in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best selling compact sedan in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best selling compact sedan in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best selling compact sedan in the Indian market.

The Dzire is the most popular compact sedan in the Indian market. The CNG version only added to the sales of the Dzire. It is powered by the same DualJet engine that is doing duty on the Swift. It produces 89 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 77.49 Ps and 98.5 Nm. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 31.12 km/kg. Dzire CNG is available in two variants, VXi and ZXi. It is priced between 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura CNG

Starting price: 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Aura CNG comes with a decent feature list and practicality of a usable boot space.
Hyundai Aura CNG comes with a decent feature list and practicality of a usable boot space.
Hyundai Aura CNG comes with a decent feature list and practicality of a usable boot space.
Hyundai Aura CNG comes with a decent feature list and practicality of a usable boot space.

Another CNG compact sedan that is on sale in India is Hyundai Aura. It is powered by the same engine that is doing duty on the Grand i10 Nios. It produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. Hyundai offers Aura CNG in two variants. The S is priced at 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the SX costs 8.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor iCNG

Starting price: 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tigor iCNG looks identical to regular Tigor.
Tigor iCNG looks identical to regular Tigor.
Tigor iCNG looks identical to regular Tigor.
Tigor iCNG looks identical to regular Tigor.

Tata Tigor is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit now. It is powered by the same engine as the Tiago iCNG. So, the 1.2-litre engine produces 86 Ps and 113 Nm while running on Petrol and on CNG, it produces 73 Ps and 95 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. There are three variants on offer, XM, XZ and XZ Plus. The prices start from 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 15:09 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Aura CNG Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Swift CNG Grand i10 Nios CNG Tata Tiago iCNG Tigor iCNG
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures
Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city