Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the past few years. This is because CNG is more affordable and petrol prices have shot up quite a bit. Because of this, people have started considering alternative fuels such as electric powertrains or CNG. The EVs are not the first choice for most people because of range anxiety and lacking charging infrastructure. This is where the CNG-powered vehicles step in. The CNG coverage is increasing rapidly and even if the car runs out of CNG, the car can still run on regular petrol which is available everywhere.
Here are the top 6 CNG cars that one can buy under ₹10 lakh:
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Starting price: ₹7.7 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. The CNG version is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet engine that produces 89 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 77.49 Ps and 98.5 Nm. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 30.90 km/kg. The CNG powertrain is offered only with a manual gearbox and two variants, VXi and ZXi.
Tata Tiago iCNG
Starting price: ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable CNG vehicle in Tata's portfolio. It uses a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 73 Ps and the torque output is 95 Nm. Tata claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.49 km/kg. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox and is offered in four variants so the buyers could choose from a whole lot of variants. The prices of the Tiago start at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
(Also read: EVs outsold CNG vehicles in Delhi this year)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Starting price: ₹7.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Being a Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios comes feature packed. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission and is offered in three variants, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The price of Sportz is ₹7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Asta variant is priced at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG
Starting price: ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Dzire is the most popular compact sedan in the Indian market. The CNG version only added to the sales of the Dzire. It is powered by the same DualJet engine that is doing duty on the Swift. It produces 89 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 77.49 Ps and 98.5 Nm. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 31.12 km/kg. Dzire CNG is available in two variants, VXi and ZXi. It is priced between ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Aura CNG
Starting price: ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom)
Another CNG compact sedan that is on sale in India is Hyundai Aura. It is powered by the same engine that is doing duty on the Grand i10 Nios. It produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm. Hyundai offers Aura CNG in two variants. The S is priced at ₹6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the SX costs ₹8.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tigor iCNG
Starting price: ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Tigor is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit now. It is powered by the same engine as the Tiago iCNG. So, the 1.2-litre engine produces 86 Ps and 113 Nm while running on Petrol and on CNG, it produces 73 Ps and 95 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. There are three variants on offer, XM, XZ and XZ Plus. The prices start from ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom).