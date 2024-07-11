Top 5 hatchbacks sold in June: Swift tops, followed by Baleno, WagonR

Hatchback sales in India have seen a downward trend in recent months amid increase in demand for SUVs. However, the small car segment continues to be one of the significant body-type especially as entry-level option and for those looking to upgrade from two-wheelers. The segment which formed the backbone of car sales in India, is aiming for a revival through new generation models in coming days. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker in India, continues to see hatchbacks contributing a healthy share still. In June, at least four models from Maruti featured in the list of top five hatchbacks sold in India. Here is a look at which models made it to the list.

1 Maruti Swift Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation 2024 Swift hatchback in India in May this year. It comes updated with new design elements, features and new engine in its new iteration. After falling back against some of its siblings earlier in terms of sales, the Swift is back on top in June with 16,422 units delivered last month. Swift was India's second best-selling car in June after Tata Punch. Priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Swift is offered in variants. It now gets a more rounded appearance at the front thanks to a tweaked front face, reworked bonnet and character lines around. The cabin of the hatchback has also been updated with wireless charger, new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system among others. Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine that can generate 80 bhp of max power and 112 Nm of peak torque. Maruti claims it can offer mileage of up to 25 kmpl.

2 Maruti Baleno Baleno continues to be one of the most popular hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki stable since its facelift version was launched back in 2022. The hatchback ended June with 14,895 units delivered across the country, around six per cent more than what Maruti could sell during the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki sells Baleno hatchback at a starting price of ₹6.66 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Available in four variants, the hatchback is offered with both petrol and CNG versions. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre engine which can churn out 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

3 Maruti WagonR Despite its boxy proportions, WagonR has proven to be one of the most popular models from Maruti Suzuki in recent times. Since the new generation WagonR was launched in 2019, the hatchback has been among the top three models from the carmaker consistently. In June, Maruti despatched 13,790 units of WagonR which is more than 20 per cent less than what the carmaker could sell in June 2023. The price of the WagonR starts from ₹5.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹7.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end. Offered in both petrol and CNG versions, the hatchback is one of the most fuel-efficient cars available in India. It gets two choices of engines including a 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre unit. The smaller engine can offer more than 24 kmpl while the CNG version can offer up to 34 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

5 Hyundai i20 The only car besides Maruti hatchbacks on the list is from the Korean auto giant. The rival to Baleno found 5,315 takers last month across India, clocking a drop of nearly 14 per cent in sales compared to June last year. It has overtaken the Grand i10 Nios, rival to Maruti Swift, as Hyundai's best-selling hatchback. Hyundai sells the i20 hatchback in India at a staring price of ₹7.04 lakh which goes up to ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. Unlike its rival Baleno, the i20 does not offer any CNG powertrain.

