Can Maruti Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara score 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP?

Maruti has confirmed these three models as its first to undergo crash tests
This will be Grand Vitara's first crash test since launch in 2022
It is one of the Maruti models with highest number of safety features
With 6 airbags, TPMS, 360 degree camera and more, Grand Vitara could score very high at the crash test
Maruti Brezza, which earned 4-star rating at Global NCAP, may also get higher rating
The new Brezza offers 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill Assist as safety features
Maruti Baleno will be hoping score better than it did at Latin NCAP earlier
In its new avatar, Baleno offers 6 airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, Hill Hold Assist, seat belt reminders and more
Baleno is also expected to score hihj at the Bharat NCAP crash tests