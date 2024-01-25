Can Maruti Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara score 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP?

Published Jan 25, 2024

Maruti has confirmed these three models as its first to undergo crash tests

This will be Grand Vitara's first crash test since launch in 2022

It is one of the Maruti models with highest number of safety features

With 6 airbags, TPMS, 360 degree camera and more, Grand Vitara could score very high at the crash test

Maruti Brezza, which earned 4-star rating at Global NCAP, may also get higher rating 

The new Brezza offers 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill Assist as safety features

Maruti Baleno will be hoping score better than it did at Latin NCAP earlier

In its new avatar, Baleno offers 6 airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, Hill Hold Assist, seat belt reminders and more

Baleno is also expected to score hihj at the Bharat NCAP crash tests
