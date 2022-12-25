This limited-edition Citroen ‘My Ami Buggy’ is just in time for Christmas

As an early Christmas present, Citroen has announced a new limited edition model of ‘My Ami Buggy’, which is expected to go on sale towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. Citroen plans to sell only 1,000 units of the model has not provided any details on the vehicle, except that it will be similar to the first edition but with a few "surprises."

The previous version of the Citroen Amy went on sale last June and sold out in under 18 minutes. As for the photos of the vehicle released earlier this week, the new My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version. It features the same bronze-colored wheels with black center caps and tubular doors. Photos of the new edition suggest the buggy retains its removable canvas roof as well.

The new series of ‘My Ami Buggy’ will be sold on first come, first serve basis. While the price for the latest model has not been revealed, the earlier version sold for around $10,300.

Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas. It is powered by a 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack, offering a range of up to 43.5 miles. The electric motor that it comes equipped with produces eight horsepower, good for a 28-mile-per-hour top speed. In Europe, it is classified as a quadricycle instead of a car, meaning that children as young as 14 can drive it in some countries.

Citroen claims that various companies have also included the Ami in its fleet, be it the two-seater version or the commercial ‘My Ami Cargo’ version. As an example, in France, Orano, a major nuclear energy player, ordered 40 Ami for its site of La Hague, aimed at ensuring its staff's on-site trips.

