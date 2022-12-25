HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Limited Edition Citroen ‘my Ami Buggy’ Is Just In Time For Christmas

This limited-edition Citroen ‘My Ami Buggy’ is just in time for Christmas

As an early Christmas present, Citroen has announced a new limited edition model of ‘My Ami Buggy’, which is expected to go on sale towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. Citroen plans to sell only 1,000 units of the model has not provided any details on the vehicle, except that it will be similar to the first edition but with a few "surprises."

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The latest Citroen My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version.
The latest Citroen My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version.
The latest Citroen My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version.
The latest Citroen My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version.

The previous version of the Citroen Amy went on sale last June and sold out in under 18 minutes. As for the photos of the vehicle released earlier this week, the new My Ami Buggy includes the same dark green paint as the previous version. It features the same bronze-colored wheels with black center caps and tubular doors. Photos of the new edition suggest the buggy retains its removable canvas roof as well.

Also Read : Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon

Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas.
Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas.
Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas.
Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas.

The new series of ‘My Ami Buggy’ will be sold on first come, first serve basis. While the price for the latest model has not been revealed, the earlier version sold for around $10,300.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Citroen Ami was first launched in April of 2020, and has been designed for urban areas. It is powered by a 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack, offering a range of up to 43.5 miles. The electric motor that it comes equipped with produces eight horsepower, good for a 28-mile-per-hour top speed. In Europe, it is classified as a quadricycle instead of a car, meaning that children as young as 14 can drive it in some countries.

Citroen claims that various companies have also included the Ami in its fleet, be it the two-seater version or the commercial ‘My Ami Cargo’ version. As an example, in France, Orano, a major nuclear energy player, ordered 40 Ami for its site of La Hague, aimed at ensuring its staff's on-site trips.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen Ami
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Will Volkswagen dethrone Tesla in the EV world?
Will Volkswagen dethrone Tesla in the EV world?
Volkswagen India realigns motorsport division, hands over to Rayo Racing
Volkswagen India realigns motorsport division, hands over to Rayo Racing
Elon Musk defends his Tesla role amid rising pressure. What makes us think so
Elon Musk defends his Tesla role amid rising pressure. What makes us think so
This limited-edition Citroen ‘My Ami Buggy’ is just in time for Christmas
This limited-edition Citroen ‘My Ami Buggy’ is just in time for Christmas
Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why
Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city