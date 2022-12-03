HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Is What Mclaren Did To Fund Its Project Artura

This is what McLaren did to fund its project Artura

McLaren Artura is one of the most anticipated products from the British supercar brand, which has been delayed several times. A Bloomberg report claims that the extent of the problem for the automaker involving Artura was such that it was forced to sell some exclusive vehicles from its heritage collection in a bid to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. The report claims that the car brand communicated the sales of the car collection during its third quarter earning call. The move came from McLaren at a time when the automaker reported a $249 million loss in the first nine months of 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 17:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.
McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.
McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.
McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.

Also Read : This Mercedes-Benz can be campers' first love

McLaren didn't disclose what models it had to sell to fuel the Artura project. But, it disclosed in the 2021 annual report that the company had 54 Formula One race cars and supercars in its inventory. Interestingly, it is a common practice for automakers to sell vehicles from their collection from time to time.

The report claims that the buyer of the vehicles was Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co, which holds the largest share in McLaren. The company owns nearly 60 per cent share of the car brand. It reportedly purchased the exotic cars for around $123 million. The automaker said that it sought the money after identifying some technical upgrades that were required for the Artura, which triggered delivery delays.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Initially, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the automaker to postpone the launch of Artura. Also, the US launch of the Mclaren Artura was pushed back in May 2021 due to issues with its software supplier and in December 2021 due to supply chain woes involving the semiconductor chips.

McLaren Artura comes as an exciting supercar with an electrified powertrain. The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Artura combines a 3.0-litre V6 internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The combined power output of the car is 671 hp.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 17:33 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren Artura sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This purple Bentley looks real regal
This purple Bentley looks real regal
2023 BMW S 1000 RR showcased at IBW 2022 ahead of launch this month
2023 BMW S 1000 RR showcased at IBW 2022 ahead of launch this month
This is what McLaren did to fund its project Artura
This is what McLaren did to fund its project Artura
Eko Tejas reveals E-Dyroth electric motorcycle with 150 km range, launch soon
Eko Tejas reveals E-Dyroth electric motorcycle with 150 km range, launch soon
CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India
CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city