This Mercedes-Benz can be campers' first love

Mercedes-Benz Vans brings in concept EQT Marco Polo1 which is a fully electric and a full-fledged micro van
This concept micro van is based on the long-wheelbase EQT variant
The van includes pop-up roof with a roof bed
The roof bed has sleeping area that measures 1.97 by 0.97 m
Inside the van, there is an induction hob and flexible removable gas cartridge cooker
The furniture units in the interior are ergonomic
Mercedes-Benz says these can be removed by two people under five minutes
This micro-camper can be easily used as an everyday vehicle
The automaker will introduce the series production model later next year