This Mercedes-Benz can be campers' first love

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 03, 2022

Mercedes-Benz Vans brings in concept EQT Marco Polo1 which is a fully electric and a full-fledged micro van

This concept micro van is based on the long-wheelbase EQT variant 

The van includes pop-up roof with a roof bed    

The roof bed has sleeping area that measures 1.97 by 0.97 m   

Inside the van, there is an induction hob and flexible removable gas cartridge cooker

The furniture units in the interior are ergonomic     

Mercedes-Benz says these can be removed by two people under five minutes

This micro-camper can be easily used as an everyday vehicle

The automaker will introduce the series production model later next year
