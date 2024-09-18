Tata Punch SUV gets updated feature list: Key highlights you need to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Tata Motors has launched the updated Punch in India on Tuesday. The updated iteration of the Tata Punch comes available at a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the pricing goes up to ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The homegrown automaker has claimed the updated Tata Punch comes with a host of segment leading features. Also, some of the features like the sunroof have been introduced to the lower variants of the Tata Punch, making these features more affordable to consumers.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024
While the updated version of Tata Punch has received a plethora of features, on the design front, the SUV remains same as the pre-update iteration. Also, on the mechanical front, the B-segment SUV continues to come available with the same powertrain.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the key highlights of the updated Tata Punch SUV.
The updated iteration of Tata Punch SUV comes available atb a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The top-end trim of the SUV is priced at ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the car manufacturer has said that Tata Punch comes with benefits ranging up to ₹18,000.
The 2024 Tata Punch now comes available in 10 variant options. These are Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+ and Creative+ S.
The updated Tata Punch now comes with a host of fresh and segment leading features. The SUV has received a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also comes with wireless phone charger, a grand console incorporated armrest at the front. Other features include Type-C USB fast charger, rear AC vents etc. Tata Motors has introduced the sunroof to Adventure trim of the SUV, making the sunroof-equipped version of the SUV more affordable to consumers.
Powering the updated version of Tata Punch SUV is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This petrol engine is available with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. Besides the petrol engine, Tata Punch gets a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option as well. The engine churns out 87 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque between 3,150 rpm and 3,350 rpm.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.