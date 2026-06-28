Tata Punch HBX Edition teased ahead of launch

Tata Motors has officially teased the Tata Punch HBX Edition alongside the launch of the 2026 Punch facelift . While the updated micro SUV has already gone on sale in India at prices ranging from ₹5.65 lakh to ₹10.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the HBX Edition was showcased as an accessorised concept rather than a production variant.

The HBX Edition draws inspiration from the original HBX concept that was first displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Back then, Tata Motors did not confirm if the special edition would be introduced as a separate trim level, but the showcase highlighted the customisation potential of the new Punch facelift.

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Tata Punch HBX Edition showcases rugged styling

The most noticeable changes are on the outside, where the HBX Edition adopts a more adventure-focused appearance. It features redesigned silver surrounds on the front bumper and silver bonnet garnish elements that give it a more rugged look. One thing that I noticed is that the red faux hooks are no longer present on the production variant, which we saw on the concept.

The SUV also gets roof rails, silver accents on the side cladding, door visors, a larger rear spoiler and a distinctive patterned trim below the tail lamps. Another notable addition is a new set of 15-inch black alloy wheels. The concept version was using all-terrain tyres, but that obviously didn't make the cut for the production version.

Overall, the visual upgrades make the Punch look significantly tougher than the standard model without altering its overall design.

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Cabin remains identical to the top-spec Punch

Inside, the HBX Edition remains largely unchanged. The concept was based on the top-spec Accomplished+ S variant of the Punch facelift, meaning it retains all the premium features offered on the regular SUV.

These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and the rest of the equipment available on the flagship trim.

When will the Tata Punch HBX Edition go on sale?

For now, Tata Motors has not announced any launch timeline or pricing for the HBX Edition. However, now that we have the teaser and the model is also on the official website, it would be safe to assume that the launch will happen soon.

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