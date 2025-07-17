Tata Punch crosses 6 lakh production mark, becomes fastest SUV to do so in India

The Tata Punch has surpassed the six lakh production milestone in less than four years. The company claims it to be the fastest SUV to cross this milestone. The Tata Punch was launched in 2021 with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Meanwhile, in 2024 the Punch EV was launched.

The first one lakh units of the Punch were produced by August 2022, while the next one lakh were produced by May 2023 and the Punch surpassed the three lakh production mark by December 2023. July 2024 marked the surpassing of four lakh production mark for the Punch while by January 2025, the SUV surpassed the five lakh production mark.

To commemorate this extraordinary journey, Tata Motors has launched a new nationwide campaign titled “India Ki SUV". The campaign celebrates the lakhs of Indians who have made the Tata Punch a part of their lives and showcases stories of empowerment, exploration, and everyday adventure. It reflects how the Tata Punch has grown beyond being just a car—it has become a symbol of ambition and confidence for a new India.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated that the Punch has become the natural first choice for so many first-time car buyers."With the launch of the ‘India Ki SUV’ campaign, we celebrate this extraordinary journey and the customers who made it possible," he added.

Tata Punch

The company claims that the Tata Punch has emerged as the top choice for first-time car buyers in India, offering an ideal combination of convenience, safety, and SUV-like stance. Nearly 70 per cent of Punch ICE owners are purchasing a car for the first time. Its popularity is not limited to one demographic either—it has also gained significant traction among women drivers, who are drawn to its compact footprint, high ground clearance, and commanding road presence. This blend of practicality and empowerment is reflected in the fact that 25 per cent of Punch EV owners are women.

The Punch is also claimed to fit different needs, lifestyles, and terrains. Moreover, it is also equally balanced between all 3 regions of the country—24 per cent owned by people in Tier 1 cities, 42 per cent owned by people in Tier 2 cities and 34 per cent owned by people in Tier 3 towns. It made history in 2024 by being the highest-selling car in 2024 in India, reflecting its universal appeal.

