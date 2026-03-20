Tata Motors to hike prices by 0.5% from April 1; EVs unaffected

Tata Motors has announced a price increase for its passenger vehicle range, effective April 1, 2026. The revision will apply only to the company’s internal combustion engine (ICE) models, with electric vehicles excluded from the hike.

The carmaker has stated that prices will go up by a weighted average of 0.5%. While variant-wise changes have not been detailed, the increase is being introduced to partially offset rising input costs.

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Tata Motors is not alone in announcing a revision. Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also confirmed price hikes from the same date. On the commercial side, Tata Motors will implement a separate increase of up to 1.5% across its CV lineup, also effective April 1.

In a separate development, the Tata Sierra has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV delivered a near-perfect score in adult occupant protection. The company has also recently added to its EV portfolio with the launch of the Punch EV in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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