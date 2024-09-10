Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose

Tata Curvv has created quite a ripple in the Indian passenger vehicle market by bringing a fresh design philosophy in the mid-size SUV space, which is one of the most competitive categories. While the Tata Curvv directly competes with Citroen Basalt , it also challenges other models in this space, which include Hyundai Creta , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

Kia Seltos remains one of the best selling SUVs in India since its launch here few years back. This SUV was the first car from Kia in India and it still remains a major crowd puller. With the arrival of the Tata Curvv, expect the Kia Seltos to face a steep challenge.

Here is a comparison between Tata Curvv and Kia Seltos.

Specifications Comparison Tata Curvv Kia Seltos Engine 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Price

Tata Curvv comes priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this pricing is introductory and applicable only till October 31. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos is priced from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the Kia Seltos SUV goes up to ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This means, the Tata Curvv's base variant is priced slightly lower than the base variant of Kia Seltos, while the latter's top-end trim is significantly pricier than its rival's top trim.

Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Specification

The Tata Curvv is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor of Curvv produces 118 bhp power and 170 Nm torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The other petrol motor is a 1.2-litre Hyperion unit that is also available with the same gearbox options. This engine generates 123 bhp power and 225 Nm torque. Tata Curvv gets a diesel engine as well, which is available with the same gearbox options.

The Kia Seltos SUV comes available with both petrol and diesel engine options coupled with multiple transmission choices. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available on the lower trims while there’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor available for the higher variants. Also, there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned for 158 bhp power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices for the SUV include a six-speed manual, iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The engines and their specifications are same as the Hyundai Creta.

