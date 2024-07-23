Tata Curvv set for launch. Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos worry?

Tata Curvv EV or electric vehicle is ready for its official launch come August 7 and has been making some very loud noises ahead of its debut. The ICE or internal combustion engine version of Tata Curvv will also be unveiled on the same date although its launch is expected a little later. But the twins are promising to inject fresh life into the already lively mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Touted as the country's first coupe SUV in the mass-market segment, the Tata Curvv measures around 4,300 mm which clearly indicates that it will position itself in the mid-size SUV space that has players like Creta, Seltos, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.

But while large proportions are more than likely to give the Tata Curvv a solid road presence, it is its sweeping - and sloping character lines, and the promise of a feature-packed cabin that could bring in accolades.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

Now while the Curvv EV is likely to play in a field of its own, all eyes would be peeled on Curvv ICE as well that, once launched, will lock horns against Creta and Seltos, among others.

Creta has long been the undisputed champion in the mid-size SUV space and its most-recent facelift has only furthered its popularity. Priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta is a time-tested product that proudly wears the crown. But the Curvv is taking the rather unconventional route to mount a fresh challenge and its coupe-ish design language could potentially become a start point for conversations that convert to purchases.

While not all details about the Curvv are known as yet, what is clear is that Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned to project this model as a volume driver in a segment where the Indian car manufacturer has had only the Harrier thus far.

