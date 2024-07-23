HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Curvv Set For Launch. Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Worry?

Tata Curvv set for launch. Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos worry?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2024, 08:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Curvv will be one of only two coupe-shaped models in the mid-size SUV space in India, along with the soon-to-be-launched Citroen Basalt.
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv will go on sale in 2024 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv will go on sale in 2024 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Tata Curvv EV or electric vehicle is ready for its official launch come August 7 and has been making some very loud noises ahead of its debut. The ICE or internal combustion engine version of Tata Curvv will also be unveiled on the same date although its launch is expected a little later. But the twins are promising to inject fresh life into the already lively mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Touted as the country's first coupe SUV in the mass-market segment, the Tata Curvv measures around 4,300 mm which clearly indicates that it will position itself in the mid-size SUV space that has players like Creta, Seltos, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Curvv coupe SUV is finally here in production form. Check it out

But while large proportions are more than likely to give the Tata Curvv a solid road presence, it is its sweeping - and sloping character lines, and the promise of a feature-packed cabin that could bring in accolades.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

Now while the Curvv EV is likely to play in a field of its own, all eyes would be peeled on Curvv ICE as well that, once launched, will lock horns against Creta and Seltos, among others.

Creta has long been the undisputed champion in the mid-size SUV space and its most-recent facelift has only furthered its popularity. Priced between 11 lakh and 21 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta is a time-tested product that proudly wears the crown. But the Curvv is taking the rather unconventional route to mount a fresh challenge and its coupe-ish design language could potentially become a start point for conversations that convert to purchases.

While not all details about the Curvv are known as yet, what is clear is that Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned to project this model as a volume driver in a segment where the Indian car manufacturer has had only the Harrier thus far.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2024, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: Creta Curvv Seltos Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Tata Motors Kia Seltos

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.