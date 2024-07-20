Tata Curvv coupe SUV is finally here in production form. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 20, 2024

Tata Motors has finally revealed the production version of the Curvv EV and Curvv ICE models

Compared to the concept from 2022, the final version gets minimal changes including conventional rearview mirrors, revised air intakes and split headlamps

The LED DRLs do not turn inward into the bonnet, while the split spoiler is replaced with a single and smaller unit

The Curvv EV further differentiates itself with a closed-off grille and a the nose-mounted charging flap, similar to the new Punch EV 

The Tata Curvv ICE gets horizontal elements on the grille and front bumper, while the LED DRLs stretch across the coupe SUV’s width 

The coupe roofline remains the distinguishing element while the squared-off wheel arches add more heft with the chunky black cladding

The taillight stretches across the width of the SUV with the lower section of the bumper getting a silver diffuser 

Both the Curvv EV and ICE get pop-out flush door handles 

The cabin on the new Curvv will be revealed at the launch on August 7 
