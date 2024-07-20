Tata Curvv coupe SUV is finally here in production form. Check it out

Tata Motors has finally revealed the production version of the Curvv EV and Curvv ICE models
Compared to the concept from 2022, the final version gets minimal changes including conventional rearview mirrors, revised air intakes and split headlamps
The LED DRLs do not turn inward into the bonnet, while the split spoiler is replaced with a single and smaller unit
The Curvv EV further differentiates itself with a closed-off grille and a the nose-mounted charging flap, similar to the new Punch EV
The Tata Curvv ICE gets horizontal elements on the grille and front bumper, while the LED DRLs stretch across the coupe SUV’s width
The coupe roofline remains the distinguishing element while the squared-off wheel arches add more heft with the chunky black cladding
The taillight stretches across the width of the SUV with the lower section of the bumper getting a silver diffuser
Both the Curvv EV and ICE get pop-out flush door handles
The cabin on the new Curvv will be revealed at the launch on August 7