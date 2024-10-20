Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: What makes them Bharat NCAP 5-star rated cars?

Tata Motors has been at the forefront when it comes to safe cars. Currently all the SUVs from the carmaker have got a five star crash test rating from either Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. Recently, the company’s latest models, the Tata Curvv and the Curvv EV also secured a five star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).

Tata Curvv is the company's answer to the growing compact SUV segment which currently has 11 players including the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and many more. To stand out from the crowd, Tata Motors has gone for a SUV Coupe design language for the Curvv. Meanwhile, the Tata Curvv EV, the electric derivative of the Curvv also features a SUV coupe design language.

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV may look nearly identical, but they are built on entirely different platforms. The Tata Curvv EV is based on the company's Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (Acti.ev) platform, which was first introduced with the Punch EV. This platform is designed specifically for electric vehicles, allowing for improved connectivity and advanced features tailored to electric mobility while ensuring safety.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv is built on a new platform called ATLAS (Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle Architecture). According to Tata, ATLAS incorporates a continuous framework with rigid bulkhead structures and stronger mounting points for suspension and engine components. This is intended to enhance vehicle performance in the event of a crash, as impact loads are distributed through multiple paths, ensuring a more uniform and balanced response under stress.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Safety features

Besides the robust underpinnings, the Tata Curvv and the Curvv EV get a long list of safety features. The Tata Curvv gets six airbags as standard along with electronic stability control and TPMS. Higher trim levels also get 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, all disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Meanwhile, the Tata Curvv EV gets six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, ESP, a driver drowsiness alert system, a blind spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS features. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV gets something called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). With this, the Tata Curvv EV produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Crash test rating

According to the recent crash test conducted by BNCAP, TheTata Curvv scored 29.5 out of 32 in adult protection and 43.66 out of 49 in child protection. Meanwhile, TataCurvv EV scored 30.81 out of 32 in adult protection and 44.83 out of 49 points in child protection.

The Tata Curvv scored 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.85 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The Tata Curvv EV on the other hand got 15.66 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 15.15 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.

During the child protection crash test it was revealed that the Tata Curvv scored 9 out of 13 points in vehicle assessment score. It further got 22.66 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in CRS installation score. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV in terms of child protection, scored 23.88 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation score. It further got 9 out of 13 in the Vehicle assessment score.

