Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 13:33 PM
  • The Tata Nexon scored 29.86/32 for adult safety and 44.95/49 for child safety in the BNCAP assessment, achieving five-star ratings.
Tata Nexon
Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon in the Indian market. The compact SUV has gone through some significant changes to the exterior as well as the interior. There are a few additions to the mechanicals of the Nexon as well. Apart from this, the Nexon now also comes with a few segment-first features.
Tata Nexon was already a pretty safe car as it scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. The new Nexon comes with standard safety features like 6 Airbags, features 3 point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints and Electronic stability program. There are also other features on offer such as emergency (E-Call) and breakdown call (B-Call) assist.
The interior has been revised quite a lot. The centre console is new and so is the steering wheel which now comes with illuminated Tata logo. It now comes with height adjustable driver as well as co-driver seat, 10.25 inch instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system and much more.
The controls for climate control are hidden until they are needed. The gear selector is also new and looks more modern than the previous one. There is also a wireless charger and driving modes that can be changed via a rotary dial. 
The digital instrument console is configurable and the driver can even get a full screen map. The instrument console does shows all the information that the drvier might need. It can be controlled via the buttons placed on the new steering wheel.
Tata Nexon will also come with h leatherette ventilated seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seat, air purifier, rear AC vents, Xpress cool, fully automatic temperature control through touch panel, driver one shot up/down power window and much more.
Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesl engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Tata has added a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the petrol engine
Tata is also offering a 360-degree parking camera with the Nexon which should make parking in tight spots quite easy. There is also blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, Auto Dimming IRVM, Tyre pressure monitoring system, front fog lamp with cornering function and rear view camera. 
Tata Nexon is the car that kickstarted the awareness around safe cars in India. It was the first car to score a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The sub-4 metre compact SUV was updated in 2023 with comprehensive upgrades. And now, Nexon has been tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The sub-compact SUV from the Indian vehicle maker scored a five-star safety rating both in terms of adult protection and child protection. Here are the safety features that the Tata Nexon comes with.

As standard, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with 6 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, central locking and tilt and a collapsable steering wheel. There is also Hill Hold Control on offer that helps the driver in driving on steep hills.

As you climb the variant ladder, Tata Motors adds a rear parking camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear defogger and front fog lamps with cornering. Additionally, the SUV also gets auto-dimming IRVM, Blind View Monitor and front parking sensors. Tata also offers convenience features such as automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers that can come in handy.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon scores 5-star crash test rating

The BNCAP assessment indicated that the Tata Nexon achieved a score of 29.86 out of 32 for adult safety. In terms of child safety, it received a score of 44.95 out of 49. According to BNCAP, the subcompact SUV earned 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.76 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The results of the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test showed that the driver's chest and legs received 'adequate' protection, while the co-passenger's legs also received adequate protection.

(Read more: Tata Curvv, Curvv EV score 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result)

Meanwhile, during the Side movable deformable barrier test it was revealed that the driver’s chest gets ‘adeqaute’ protection. Besides, in both the test all the body parts of the driver and the co-passenger get ‘good’ protection.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 13:33 PM IST

