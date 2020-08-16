Tata Altroz Turbo spotted completely undisguised

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz premium sedan in India last year with the 1.2-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Altroz was also expected to be launched with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor which was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show last year but that didn't happen.

Now it looks like the hatchback will finally receive the much awaited powertrain as the Altroz Turbo has been spotted amidst road test in a completely undisguised form.

The spotted car can be seen featuring a 'Turbo' badge at the tailgate which is a clear indication that it is nothing but the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor from the from Geneva. Also, it can be seen sporting an exclusive blue shade unlike the current Altroz models found till date. The new shade is similar to the Nexon's Tectonic Blue colour option.

The Altroz Turbo could utilise a slightly de-tuned version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which develops 102 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. This engine is about 16 PS and 30 Nm less powerful than the Nexon. The Altroz Turbo could also bring a dual-clutch automatic transmission option to the table instead of the Nexon’s 6-speed AMT. A manual gearbox may also be part of the setup.

It could hit the showroom by early 2021 and will be the flagship petrol variant in Altroz lineup. While the current model stands in the range from ₹5.44 lakh to ₹7.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Turbo variant may breach the ₹8 lakh mark. It will be a direct rival to the likes of VW’s Polo TSI as well as the upcoming Hyundai i20 Turbo.