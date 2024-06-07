Check out new variants of Tata Altroz. 

Tata has introduced two new variants of the Altroz
There is XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX
The XZ LUX comes with 26.03 cm infotainment system wtih wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 360-degree camera on offer.
It is priced at ₹9 lakh ex-showroom.
The XZ+S LUX comes with 6 airbags while the rest of the features remain identical to the XZ LUX
It costs ₹9.65 lakh ex-showroom.
The XZ+ OS variant has also been updated.
It now comes with iRA connected car tech and an air purifier.
It is priced at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom.