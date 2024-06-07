Check out new variants of Tata Altroz. 

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2024

Tata has introduced two new variants of the Altroz

There is XZ  LUX and XZ+S LUX

The XZ  LUX comes with 26.03 cm infotainment system wtih wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 360-degree camera on offer.

It is priced at 9 lakh ex-showroom.

The XZ+S LUX comes with 6 airbags while the rest of the features remain identical to the XZ  LUX

It costs 9.65 lakh ex-showroom.

The XZ+ OS variant has also been updated.

It now comes with iRA connected car tech and an air purifier. 

It is priced at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.
