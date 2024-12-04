Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition unveiled at 2024 Thailand International Motor Show

Suzuki has unveiled a new Offroad Edition of the Jimny at the 2024 Thailand International Motor Show. It will be a limited edition model that will go on sale in Thailand. This is not the first time that Suzuki has introduced a limited edition model of the Jimny. Earlier, Suzuki launched the Rhino Edition and the Heritage Edition of the Jimny. Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition will be sold only with the automatic transmission and it is priced at THB 1.76 Million for the monotone colour scheme whereas the dual tone costs THB 1.79 Million.

Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Jimny. It continues to use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol en

What are the cosmetic changes that the Suzuki Jimny Offroad

Suzuki has only made cosmetic changes to the Jimny Offroad Edition. Over the standard Jimny, the Offroad Edition comes with a different grille that has been taken from the Heritage Edition, there is a garnish for the front bumper and the sides, a door handle protector, a fuel lid cover sticker, decal for spare tyre cover and a mudflap with Jimny written on it. There is also an emblem at the rear for the Offroad Edition.

Does the Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition get any mechanical changes?

Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Jimny Offroad Edtion. It continues to come with a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned for 101 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The Offroad Edition comes mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. However, the standard version is also available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Will Suzuki launch the Jimny Offroad Edition in the Indian market?

We are not expecting Suzuki to introduce the Offroad Edition to the Indian market because, since the introduction of the Jimny, the Indian market has not received any special edition that was introduced in the global market.

Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition uses a different grille in the front.

Why has Jimny not been the huge success that Maruti Suzuki expected it to be?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny struggles against the Mahindra Thar due to its weaker performance and higher-than-expected price. Despite few discounts making it more affordable, the Jimny's positioning as a lifestyle vehicle has led to inventory issues as it fails to attract a broader consumer base. However, the Jimny itself is quite reliable and was a pretty good deal when it was on heavy discounts.

