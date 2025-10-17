Skoda Octavia RS launched in India at 49.99 lakh in limited numbers

The Skoda Octavia RS has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹49.99 lakh, and it arrives as a Completely-Built-Unit (CBU) with design and performance upgrades over the standard version. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the performance sedan sat among the most anticipated launches of the year and marks the long-awaited return of an iconic nameplate to the Indian car market.

The Octavia RS is available on our shores in limited numbers, and all 100 units allotted for India have been sold out within 20 minutes at the time of pre-bookings. It is offered in five colour options, including Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red. Deliveries are slated to commence on November 6, 2025, with customers to benefit from exclusive ownership packages, including a 4-year/1,00,000 warranty and a 4-year complimentary Road-Side Assistance.

Skoda Octavia RS: At a glance Category Details Price & Availability ₹ 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom); limited to 100 units, sold out in 20 minutes; CBU import Colours Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, Velvet Red Engine & Gearbox 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol with 7-speed DSG Output & Performance 261 bhp, 370 Nm; 0–100 kmph in 6.6s; top speed 250 kmph Platform MQB Evo (shared with Golf GTI) Exterior Highlights Gloss black accents, honeycomb grille, larger air intakes, 19-inch anthracite alloys, RS badging, diffuser with black twin exhausts Interior Features Suedia/leather upholstery, red stitching, sport seats with electric adjust, memory, heating & massage, flat-bottom steering, ambient lighting Tech & Infotainment 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, digital cluster, heads-up display Safety & ADAS 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane assist, 360° camera, ISOFIX, stability control Warranty & RSA 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty, 4-year roadside assistance Rivals Toyota Camry, VW Golf GTI, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Skoda Octavia RS: Design

The Octavia RS brings a much sportier design over the standard model while retaining the practicality and comfort that the nameplate brings to the table. Aside from the exclusive RS badges, it is set apart with gloss black accents all over the bodywork, with a new honeycomb mesh front grille flanked by bigger air intakes. Its aggressive positioning is further reinforced by its 19-inch Elias anthracite alloys as well as the black exhaust tips housed within a sleek rear diffuser.

Skoda Octavia RS: Interior and tech

The cabin of the Octavia RS is upholstered in Suedia/Leather upholstery with red contrast stitching and features sport front seats with electric adjust

The RS treatment continues as you step inside the Octavia RS’s Suedia/Leather-upholstered cabin featuring red contrast stitching. It gets sport front seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and pedals finished in aluminium for a premium touch. The seats are electrically adjustable and offer memory, heating, and massage functions. The cabin is further lined with ambient lighting, and the driver gets treated to a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety front, the Octavia RS comes with Skoda’s latest ADAS suite, including features such as adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane driving aids, and parking assists, among others. The safety suite is underlined by 10 airbags, a 360-degree Area View camera, ISOFIX mounts, a heads-up display, and driving stability systems.

Skoda Octavia RS: Engine and performance

The Skoda Octavia RS is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform that also underpins the Golf GTI hatchback. As such, the RS carries over the same 2.0-litre TSI inline-four turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG. With this, our sedan makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It can shoot to 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.6 seconds, topping out at an electronically restricted 250 kmph.

The Octavia RS takes its seat as the brand’s flagship sedan on our shores, with the aim of going against entry-level German sedans in its price range. It also goes against the likes of the Toyota Camry and the Volkswagen Golf GTI, despite each catering to different kinds of buyers.

