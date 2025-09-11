Skoda Octavia RS confirmed for November 2025 launch: Key highlights you should know

HT Auto
  • The Skoda Octavia was discontinued in early 2023, but will now return in its fourth generation via the CBU route.

The fourth generation Skoda Octavia RS was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in January 2025
The fourth generation Skoda Octavia RS was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in January 2025

The Skoda Octavia was discontinued in India in early 2023 due to falling sales and the increasingly stringent emissions norms, but the iconic nameplate is now slated to return in its beefed-up version. Skoda Auto India will launch the fourth-generation Octavia RS on our shores by early November 2025, and the performance sedan will return via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The new model was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi in January 2025. If you are interested in the Skoda Octavia RS, here is everything that you need to know about it:

1

Skoda Octavia RS: Exterior design

The new Octavia RS gets a facelift with redesigned front and rear bumpers and a honeycomb mesh grille with the new ‘RS’ badge. It gets bigger air intakes and alloys, while putting on gloss black accents all around. The radiator grille frame, side window trim, rear diffuser and tailpipes are all painted in black.

2

Skoda Octavia RS: Interior highlights

The RS treatment continues inside the car, with the cabin being dominated by an all-black interior theme with red contrast stitching. The front row gets sports seats with electrically adjustable lumbar support and massage function. These are upholstered in fabric as standard, but buyers get to choose from options such as Suedia microfibre and faux leather. The cockpit further includes a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel and pedal covers finished in stainless steel.

3

Skoda Octavia RS: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the Octavia RS gets fitted with a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, bringing performance upgrades over the standard model. Paired with a 7-speed DSG, this unit makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. With this, the sedan shoots from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, topping out at 250 kmph. This is the same engine that powers the Golf GTI, launched earlier this year. Both models are underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform.

4

Skoda Octavia RS: Digital experience

The Octavia RS offers a well-equipped tech suite, sporting a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit for the driver’s cluster, and an additional heads-up display. The front row further features fast-charging USB Type-C ports and a wireless phone charger with active ventilation to dissipate heat generated while charging. Rear occupants also get fast-charging ports along with rear AC vents.

5

Skoda Octavia RS: Safety suite

The Octavia RS features a broad safety suite and is fitted with 10 airbags as standard. It offers a host of ADAS features including an improved fatigue detection assist. Other features include automatic parking and remote parking via a mobile app.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2025, 14:00 pm IST

