Skoda Octavia RS India launch confirmed for early November

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 Sept 2025, 17:59 pm
The new Skoda Octavia RS was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and marks the return of the iconic nameplate in India, albeit as a completely built unit.

Skoda Octavia RS
The new Skoda Octavia RS will arrive in India by early November as a full import
The new Skoda Octavia RS has been one of the hotly anticipated launches of the year, and the automaker is all set to bring the performance sedan by early November this year. The new Skoda Octavia RS was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and marks the return of the iconic nameplate in the Indian market, albeit as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Skoda Octavia RS: What’s New

The new Octavia RS gets a beefed up exterior without compromising on the comfort and practicality of the sedan. Visual enhancements include the gloss black accents across the exterior, honeycomb mesh grille, bigger air intakes and bigger alloy wheels as well. The exhaust tips have been finished in black as well, while you get the ‘RS’ across the exterior.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia RS spotted in India for the first time. Here's when it will arrive

2024 Skoda Octavia RS
The Skoda Octavia RS draws power from the 2.0-litre TSI engine tuned for 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic
The cabin gets RS treatment as well with sport front seats, contrast red stitching, aluminium finish on pedals, and more. Other notable bits include a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and lots more. The Octavia RS continues to be a five-seater, making it a practical sedan

Skoda Octavia RS: Engine Specifications

The Skoda Octavia RS brings performance upgrades over the standard version. The sedan draws power from the 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This is the same motor that powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI as well, which went on sale in India earlier this year. Both models are based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform. The performance offering is quick with 0-100 kmph coming up in 6.6 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 250 kmph.

2024 Skoda Octavia RS
Expect prices in the 50-55 lakh range for the new Skoda Octavia RS
The new Skoda Octavia will sit as the flagship sedan from the automaker (till the new Superb comes along). The performance sedan will carry a premium price tag upon arrival, and is likely to be sold in limited numbers. More details on prices and availability will be revealed closer to the launch. The Octavia RS will take on a host of entry German luxury sedans in the same price bracket, along with models like the Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sept 2025, 17:59 pm IST

