Skoda Kylaq prepped for mega sub-compact SUV battle: What we know so far

Skoda has been focusing on SUVs heavily as part of its India 2.0 strategy. The Kodiaq and Kushaq are already on offer from the brand and Kylaq will be a key part of that strategy. Skoda claims the Kylaq nomenclature is inspired by Mount Kailash and from the Sanskrit word for crystal, paying homage to India.

Here are all the key facts we know so far about Skoda Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq: Third product based on MQB-A0-IN platform

Skoda Kylaq is going to be the third all-new car for the Indian market, built on the automaker's MQB-A0-IN platform, which is a cheaper derivative of the Volkswagen Group's MQB modular architecture. The Skoda Kushaq was the first car in India that used this platform when it was launched in 2021. The Skoda Slavia, launched in 2022 also used the same platform and the Kylaq is going to be the third model from the OEM.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

Skoda Kylaq gets new LED projector headlamps and a vertically slatted radiator grille with Skoda's signature design. The front grille is flanked by the LED daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers look chunky. Other design elements include pentagon-shaped taillights with LED inserts, sculpted tailgate, blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails and rear disc brakes.

Skoda Kylaq: Dimension

Skoda Kylaq will measure 3,995 mm in length and will have a wheelbase of 2,566 mm and 189 mm of ground clearance. Skoda claims that the Kylaq has undergone testing of more than 800,000 kilometres. The OEM also said that during testing, the SUV has been put through temperatures varying from -10 to +85 degree Celsius and across elevations ranging from sea level to 3,000 metres above sea level. The carmaker further claimed that to ensure thorough monsoon preparedness and perfect sealing from the elements, 100 random samples of the Kylaq have been exposed to 25-30 litre per minute/sq mt. of water at an angle of up to 16 degrees, ensuring the SUV has zero water ingress in extreme monsoons.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Powering the upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. This engine will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there will be a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety

The Skoda Kylaq shares the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia. These two cars have already scored five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP tests for adults and children. Skoda hinted that the Kylaq too will come with a similar level of safety. On the safety front, the SUV will get more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), brake disc wiping, rollover protection, motor slip regulation, electronic differential lock, passenger airbag de-activation, multi-collision braking and ISOFIX seats among others.

