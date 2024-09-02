Skoda Kylaq SUV latest spy shots reveal key features, to launch in 2025

Skoda Auto is gearing up to add yet another SUV in its India lineup as the Czech auto giant is busy developing its first sub-four metre model Kylaq. In latest spy shots, the carmaker has been spotted testing the Kylaq SUV on Indian roads. The Kylaq SUV will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Kushaq, Skoda's flagship model in India. It is expected to make debut early next year as the carmaker aims to capture market share in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The latest spy shots, shared across social media platforms, show two Skoda Kylaq SUVs being tested on the roads of Pune in Maharashtra. The spy shots reveal few details about the SUV, which has so far been shown by the carmaker in various sketches. The spy shots hint that the SUV is likely to come with a bolder grille at the front with slim LED headlights as well as DRLs. At the rear, the SUV will get LED taillight units and a chunky bumper. On the inside, the SUV will get three headrests in the second row.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

Skoda has not revealed too many details about the Kylaq SUV yet. It is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, as suggested by a recent spy shot of the SUV. It is likely to become the second SUV in the segment after Mahindra XUV 3XO to get this feature. Besides this, the Kylaq is also expected to get automatic climate control, wireless charging and wireless connectivity among others.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

Skoda is likely to offer the Kylaq SUV with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine under its hood. The engine could come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter unit. Expect the Kylaq SUV to offer around 114 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Skoda Kylaq: Key rivals

Skoda's aim to enter the sub-compact SUV segment is to capture a share of the larger pie currently held by popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. After the success of the Kushaq SUV, Skoda is betting big on the Kylaq to drive up its sales by around one lakh units every year.

