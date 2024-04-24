Skoda has been gearing up to bring its sub-four-metre compact SUV in India

Published Apr 24, 2024

The Czech auto OEM has shortlisted 10 names for the upcoming compact SUV

Upon launch, this compact SUV will be positioned below Skoda Kushaq

The automaker has shortlisted names like Kayaq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kaiq, Kosmiq, Kyroq, Kariq, Kwiq, Kymaq, and Kylaq for the SUV

The final name will be revealed while the SUV will be launched in Q1 of CY2025

Upon launch, the SUV will compete with some tough rivals in the compact SUV segment

It will lock horns with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc

Compact SUV segment has become one of the most intensely competitive space in Indian passenger vehicle market

Skoda's entry in this space will further intensify the rivalry in this segment

Expect this to help Skoda grab a larger chunk of the Indian car market
