The Czech auto OEM has shortlisted 10 names for the upcoming compact SUV
Upon launch, this compact SUV will be positioned below Skoda Kushaq
The automaker has shortlisted names like Kayaq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kaiq, Kosmiq, Kyroq, Kariq, Kwiq, Kymaq, and Kylaq for the SUV
The final name will be revealed while the SUV will be launched in Q1 of CY2025
Upon launch, the SUV will compete with some tough rivals in the compact SUV segment
It will lock horns with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc
Compact SUV segment has become one of the most intensely competitive space in Indian passenger vehicle market
Skoda's entry in this space will further intensify the rivalry in this segment
Expect this to help Skoda grab a larger chunk of the Indian car market