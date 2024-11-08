Thinking of buying the Skoda Kylaq? Here's when bookings and deliveries begin

Skoda has finally unveiled the much-awaited Kylaq. It is a new compact SUV that is the most affordable Skoda that one can buy in the Indian market. Skoda Kylaq has a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh ex-showroom while the rest of the prices will be unveiled at a later stage. The bookings of the Kylaq will begin on December 2 and deliveries will begin on 27 January.

Skoda Kylaq will be offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter auto

What are the engine options of Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda will offer the Kylaq only with one engine option. It is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of max power and 178 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What are the variants of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige.

What are the colour options of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq will be offered in five colours - Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Candy White.

