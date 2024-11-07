This is what the Skoda Kylaq looks like in real life. Take a look

Published Nov 07, 2024

The Kylaq has been launched in the Indian markets at a competitive price of 7.89 lakh

It gets a rugged look with black plastic cladding all around to tackle rougher conditions

The sharply styled tailgate gets a centrally placed Skoda logo over a black piece that connects the LED tail lamps

The alloys get a smart design with five studs and a 17-inch sizing. The tyre section is 205/55

The headlamps are split styled with DRLs on the top and a projector for low beam and traditional reflector high beam

The SUV gets an 8-inch fully digital driver's display and a dual-spoke steering wheel

The centre console hosts automatic climate controls and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

At the rear, the Kylaq gets conveniences such as rear AC vents and twin USB-C charging ports

The Kylaq's gets 446 litres of boot space which can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down
