The Kylaq has been launched in the Indian markets at a competitive price of ₹7.89 lakh
It gets a rugged look with black plastic cladding all around to tackle rougher conditions
The sharply styled tailgate gets a centrally placed Skoda logo over a black piece that connects the LED tail lamps
The alloys get a smart design with five studs and a 17-inch sizing. The tyre section is 205/55
The headlamps are split styled with DRLs on the top and a projector for low beam and traditional reflector high beam
The SUV gets an 8-inch fully digital driver's display and a dual-spoke steering wheel
The centre console hosts automatic climate controls and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
At the rear, the Kylaq gets conveniences such as rear AC vents and twin USB-C charging ports
The Kylaq's gets 446 litres of boot space which can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down