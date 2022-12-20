HT Auto
Skoda Auto rounds off 2022 by expanding network to 225 outlets across India

Skoda Auto India has announced that the company's dealership network has now grown to 225 outlets across the country. The network expansion plan is a part of the brand's India 2.0 strategy, coinciding with the launch of new products like the Kushaq and Slavia, which have been specifically designed for the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
20 Dec 2022
Speaking on the network expansion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to Skoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. Key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers. Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership and maintenance experience. With lower costs of ownership, industry-leading warranty and maintenance packages, this deeper penetration of our network is all part of our aim at providing our customers a rewarding experience when they own a Skoda."

Also Read : Skoda considers withdrawing from China, focus more on India

Both products have been volume drivers for Skoda Auto India and supporting the same has been the company's network expansion plan. The company registered a sale of over 50,000 cars and counting in 2022, effectively making it the biggest year for the Czech carmaker in India. The manufacturer has already doubled its annual sales over the 2021 calendar year. Moreover, India is Skoda's third largest market internationally.

Skoda's dealer revitalisation plans began in December 2020 with 120 facilities. The India 2.0 strategy then increased that number to 175 outlets in December 2021, moving up to 225 this month. The company plans to increase its network to 250 outlets soon. These touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops.

Also Read : India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China

Apart from strengthening its domestic presence, Skoda Auto India will also ramp up exports soon. The company already exports the Slavia and Kushaq to left-hand-drive markets like in the Gulf and will enter Vietnam in 2024. Apart from the Slavia and Kushaq, the automaker currently also retails the Kodiaq, Superb and Octavia in India.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Dealers Skoda Auto India Skoda India
