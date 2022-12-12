HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda Considers Withdrawing From China; Focusing More On India: Report

Skoda considers withdrawing from China; focusing more on India: Report

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is mulling withdrawing from world's largest car maket, China, due to growing and intense competition. The company will take the final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche. "The competition is very intense there, so we will consider, together with our Chinese joint venture partner, how we want to proceed," he said.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2022, 14:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the Czech carmaker in India (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the Czech carmaker in India (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the Czech carmaker in India (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the Czech carmaker in India

He added that if the company wants to focus its energy, it's worth checking all scenarios and then deciding. Skoda is currently looking to majorly focus its energy on India. In China, the chief executive said the company could consider simply selling cars there rather than also producing them there.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test

Last month, it was reported that India is now the third largest market for Skoda, and bigger than China. Skoda sold more cars in India in the first 10 months of this year than it did in China in the same time period.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

A renewed focus under the India 2.0 strategy may have worked in favour of the Czechs and Kushaq emerged as the first model from the MQB-A0-IN platform which allows for up to 95 per cent of the parts to be localized.

Skoda also claims to have worked to expand its sales and service network in India while also bringing down maintenance costs. The ‘Made-in-India’ models are also being exported from here to countries in the Gulf region. And moving forward, Skoda says it plans to assemble both Kushaq and Slavia in Vietnam with parts exported from its facility in Chakan.

In the overall scheme of things, Skoda may still be a fair distance away from the big league players in India but it is banking on the ongoing thrust to light the way forward.

 

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect 5
Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect 5
Tork Kratos e-motorcycle to get price hike from January 1. Check new price
Tork Kratos e-motorcycle to get price hike from January 1. Check new price
Gear up as BMW is set to bring in eight new models in India
Gear up as BMW is set to bring in eight new models in India
Porsche lovers, rejoice. A new hypercar is on the way
Porsche lovers, rejoice. A new hypercar is on the way
Mahindra Scorpio-N scores big in GNCAP crash test, gets five-star rating
Mahindra Scorpio-N scores big in GNCAP crash test, gets five-star rating

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city