Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2022

Skoda Octavia scored five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test

Though the estate version of the Octavia was tested... 

...the result is also applicable to the sedan version sold in the Indian market

 The car scored 86% in adult protection and 84% in child protection

It scored 68% in vulnerable road users category and 81% in safety assist systems

The test vehicle was equipped with eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts

It also had tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control

It  also got ADAS which is not on offer on the India-spec version

It was also equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning...
...driver-set speed limiter and driver fatigue detection
