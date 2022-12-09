Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test

Skoda Octavia scored five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test
Though the estate version of the Octavia was tested...
...the result is also applicable to the sedan version sold in the Indian market
The car scored 86% in adult protection and 84% in child protection
It scored 68% in vulnerable road users category and 81% in safety assist systems
The test vehicle was equipped with eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts
It also had tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control
It also got ADAS which is not on offer on the India-spec version
It was also equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning...