India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China

Skoda sold more cars in India in the first 10 months of this year than it did in China in the same time period.

Relegated to the sidelines at one point in time, Skoda Auto India has scripted an impressive turnaround in the country on the back of its Kushaq mid-size SUV. Launched for the first time in June of 2021, the Kushaq has fared reasonably well in a very competitive space and combined with the newer Slavia sedan, has helped propel the India as Skoda's third-largest market across the globe.

Known in years gone by for models like Fabia, Octavia and Yeti, Skoda had been navigating through choppy waters for some time - plagued by models that were either niche or expensive to maintain. But a renewed focus under the India 2.0 strategy may have worked in favour of the Czechs and Kushaq emerged as the first model from the MQB-A0-IN platform which allows for up to 95 per cent of the parts to be localized.

And it is the Kushaq that continues to power prospects, leaving Slavia to compete in a rather challenging space of mid-size sedans. Skoda has smashed personal records on the back of both models, selling 44,500 units in the Indian market between January and October of this year. “2022 has been a remarkable year for us. With the response we have received, we are confident of carrying forward this momentum into 2023, and beyond," said Petr Solc, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.

The car maker also claims to have worked to expand its sales and service network in the country while also bringing down maintenance costs. The ‘Made-in-India’ models are also being exported from here to countries in the Gulf region. And moving forward, Skoda says it plans to assemble both Kushaq and Slavia in Vietnam with parts exported from its facility in Chakan.

In the overall scheme of things, Skoda may still be a fair distance away from the big league players but it is banking on the ongoing thrust to light the way forward.

