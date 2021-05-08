Seven-seat Renault Duster spotted. To rival Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari

Renault will introduce the three-row version of the popular Duster SUV in the European markets in the next few months. The car has now been spotted amidst a television commercial shoot in the Canary Islands.

The spy image that has been doing rounds on social media can be seen fitted with a range of tweaks to the external profile such as chrome-studded front grille flanked by sharper headlamps with DRLs, new blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone alloys, roof rail, and body-colored door handles. In comparison to the existing two-row model, the exterior changes remain limited but the longer rear doors and the stretched-out rear overhang have been used to make space for the last-row passengers. The rear section which remains hidden in the spy image (above) is also likely to carry some prominent changes to distinguish itself from the existing model.

The three-row Duster has been internally codenamed Project RJI and is likely to break cover for the European market in the next few months.

Reports suggest that it will benefit from features such as the optional LED lighting, Renault's latest infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof, automatic climate control, etc.

Under the hood, expect the seven-seat Duster to feature both petrol and diesel engine options. Also, front as well as rear-wheel-drive modes could also be featured depending upon the variant and powertrain selected. In addition to that, an automatic transmission could also be offered on the car.

Sadly, in India Renault introduced the facelifted version in 2019 instead of the much-awaited new-gen car. It won't be wrong to suggest that the three-row Duster could also be considered for a potential launch seeing the expanding market of the seven-seater SUVs.

It will be a more affordable option against the Tata Harrier and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.